RUSSIA INVASION NEWS: Sumy, north eastern Ukraine || Jesus Is Coming!!

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Accept Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior NOW!! Jesus Is the ONLY way to the father there’s NO other way!! John 14:6
“If you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Romans 10:9