BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top DJ and music producer Matt Tolfrey dies aged 44 as friends pay heartbreaking tribute
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10122 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
118 views • 2 days ago

Tolfrey released hits from artists including Lee Burridge, Kate Simko, DJ Bone, Jasper James, among many others.

His close friend Damian Lazarus paid a heartbreaking tribute on social media.

“This weekend we lost a key member of the extended Crosstown Rebels family,” he wrote.

“Matt Tolfrey played a major role in our music scene and will be very sorely missed.

“We first met in Nottingham when I was booked to play at Stealth and we went on to work and play together for the best part of 20 years.

“He produced key singles and remixes for us and in recent years was responsible for helping us work with artists that he represented such as @alinkatwirl @jadenthompson_ @ajchristou & @holaguti.”

He added: “Like us, Matt believed in community and bringing people together on and off the dancefloor and his record label @leftroomrecords has played an important role in bringing like minded music makers together.

“Matt was a brilliant dj and was represented by myself and Will in the very early days of the Rebel Agency (now NGE).

“His cheeky smile and humor will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to everyone that knew and loved Matt but especially to his beautiful daughters Arla and Beau. RIP Matt, you left the room too early.”

No cause of death has been revealed publicly as of yet.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/15340591/top-dj-music-producer-matt-tolfrey-dead-aged-44/

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
died suddenlymatt tolfreyprobable vaxx death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy