Top DJ and music producer Matt Tolfrey dies aged 44 as friends pay heartbreaking tribute

Tolfrey released hits from artists including Lee Burridge, Kate Simko, DJ Bone, Jasper James, among many others.

His close friend Damian Lazarus paid a heartbreaking tribute on social media.

“This weekend we lost a key member of the extended Crosstown Rebels family,” he wrote.

“Matt Tolfrey played a major role in our music scene and will be very sorely missed.

“We first met in Nottingham when I was booked to play at Stealth and we went on to work and play together for the best part of 20 years.

“He produced key singles and remixes for us and in recent years was responsible for helping us work with artists that he represented such as @alinkatwirl @jadenthompson_ @ajchristou & @holaguti.”

He added: “Like us, Matt believed in community and bringing people together on and off the dancefloor and his record label @leftroomrecords has played an important role in bringing like minded music makers together.

“Matt was a brilliant dj and was represented by myself and Will in the very early days of the Rebel Agency (now NGE).

“His cheeky smile and humor will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to everyone that knew and loved Matt but especially to his beautiful daughters Arla and Beau. RIP Matt, you left the room too early.”

No cause of death has been revealed publicly as of yet.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/15340591/top-dj-music-producer-matt-tolfrey-dead-aged-44/

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!