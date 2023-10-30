371) Does the body have a biofield (aura) or does the biofield have a body?

Credits to DrRobertYoung channel, 26 October 2023.
Zombie Blood Apocalypse : https://rumble.com/v3roboh-zombie-blood-apocalypse.html
What does the blood of a zombie look like after being transfected with graphene, PEG [polyethylene glycol] hydrogel, Trypanosoma and microfilariae graphenated parasites causing spiked protein to protrude out of the cell membranes, polymerized protein pools everywhere, AI biosensors, nano quantum graphene dots, self-assembled graphene threads, tubes and ribbons activated by 2G, 3G, 4G, 4G+, 5G basic pulsating frequencies, crystallized acidic waste, acid PEG crystals, lactic and citric acid crystals, cholesterol, synthetic and activated fibrin monomer causing blood clotting and much, much more!
Dr Young's article:
Biotechnology Being Used to Achieve 13 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 : https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/biotechnology-being-used-to-achieve-13-out-of-17-un-sustainable-development-goals-by-2030
VIRUS (Vital Information Resource Under Siege), Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/scientific-study-corona-is-technology
Poisoning Our Biosphere Inducing A Halocene Extinction Level Event : https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/poisoning-our-biosphere-inducing
(Hi-Res images) Local Anaesthetics part 4a: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/138223719
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.