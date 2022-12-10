Create New Account
6 TOP Crops to Grow at Home to Save You From STARVING
410 views
PatchSDA
Published 18 hours ago

In this video, I give you my 6 TOP CROPS to grow at home in the vegetable garden to save you from starving!

Harvest Right freeze dryer website: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1... For Australian freeze dryer purchase info use the same link above and then contact Harvest Right directly. Go here to get Birdies Raised Garden beds in the USA:

https://shop.epicgardening.com/ and use SSME2020 for a 5% discount. In Australia, go to https://birdiesgardenproducts.com.au/ and use Code SSMEbird for a 5% discount. In New Zealand, go to https://birdiesgardenproducts.co.nz/ and use Code ssmebird22 for 5% off your first purchase.

Plant Doctor Fertiliser: Go to https://www.plantdoctor.com.au/ and use SSME10 = 10% off products (not shipping). Ocean2earth Fish Compost: Enter the discount code SSME5 at checkout on their Website here https://ocean2earth.com.au/ and get a 5% discount on the 1.5L and 3L bags plus free shipping Australia-wide!

Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/selfsufficientme (the top tier $25 AU enables mentoring from yours truly via an exclusive VIP email where I will answer your questions etc ASAP). Hoselink Garden Products such as hose reels go here https://l.linklyhq.com/l/5uZu and you will automatically get a 10% discount on checkout! My second channel Self Sufficient Me 2: https://bit.ly/331edDu New (third) Channel: Self Suffishing Me https://bit.ly/2LiIWqt Help support the Channel and buy a T-shirt/Merchandise from our Spreadshirt shop: https://bit.ly/3lmqMkr or Teespring https://bit.ly/3neEYO8 Shop for plants or garden equipment on eBay Australia: https://bit.ly/2BPCykb Blog: http://www.selfsufficientme.com/ (use the search bar on my website to find info on certain subjects or gardening ideas) Forum: http://www.selfsufficientculture.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/self_suffic... Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Zi5kDv

