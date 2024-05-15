Rafah Gaza Family Gets News To Evacuate And Packup Tent & Go To Khan Yunis
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkkE5D7Po5I
رجعت مصدومة على خيمتي في رفح 💔 بعد ما زرت جارتي في خانيوس لأول مرة شوفوا شو صار معي
I returned in shock to my tent in Rafah 💔 after I visited my neighbor in Khanios for the first time. Look what happened to me
