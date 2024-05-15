Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rafah Gaza Family Gets News To Evacuate And Packup Tent & Go To Khan Yunis
channel image
alltheworldsastage
917 Subscribers
9 views
Published a day ago

Rafah Gaza Family Gets News To Evacuate And Packup Tent & Go To Khan Yunis

crochet mina life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkkE5D7Po5I


رجعت مصدومة على خيمتي في رفح 💔 بعد ما زرت جارتي في خانيوس لأول مرة شوفوا شو صار معي


I returned in shock to my tent in Rafah 💔 after I visited my neighbor in Khanios for the first time. Look what happened to me

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket