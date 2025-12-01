A British IT consultant took a trip to the U.S., legally shot some guns, posted a single picture on LinkedIn… and when he got home to the UK, he was ARRESTED. Not warned. Not questioned. Arrested - because the photo “might hurt someone’s feelings.” This turned into a 13-week nightmare that shows EXACTLY what happens when a government has all the power… and the people have none.

Man ARRESTED In UK After Posting Picture Holding A Gun IN AMERICA

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=319269

