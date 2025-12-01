© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A British IT consultant took a trip to the U.S., legally shot some guns, posted a single picture on LinkedIn… and when he got home to the UK, he was ARRESTED. Not warned. Not questioned. Arrested - because the photo “might hurt someone’s feelings.” This turned into a 13-week nightmare that shows EXACTLY what happens when a government has all the power… and the people have none.
Further Info:
Man ARRESTED In UK After Posting Picture Holding A Gun IN AMERICA
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=319269
It's truly pathetic....it's why I could never go home - I would have to give up my gun and Knife collections. Next time he is in the US, can one of you Yanks show him how to hold a rifle properly?
~The Prisoner
............
Mirrored - Colion Noir
Christ is KING!