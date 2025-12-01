BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Man ARRESTED In UK After Posting Picture Holding A Gun IN AMERICA
The Prisoner
10138 followers
248 views • 1 day ago

A British IT consultant took a trip to the U.S., legally shot some guns, posted a single picture on LinkedIn… and when he got home to the UK, he was ARRESTED. Not warned. Not questioned. Arrested - because the photo “might hurt someone’s feelings.” This turned into a 13-week nightmare that shows EXACTLY what happens when a government has all the power… and the people have none.

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=319269

It's truly pathetic....it's why I could never go home - I would have to give up my gun and Knife collections. Next time he is in the US, can one of you Yanks show him how to hold a rifle properly?

~The Prisoner

uknwomarxismcommiesnanny state
