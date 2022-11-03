Natural Remedies that Work - Barbara O-Neill

"What can you do at home to treat aches and pains, and minor accidents? Using common ingredients, Barbara O’Neill demonstrates how to make simple natural remedies that really work. Wondering how to get rid of a boil overnight? Want to learn home remedies for ear infection? Looking for natural remedies for arthritis? Barbara shows how to make home remedies for these conditions and others. Learn how to stop a bad cough with an onion poultice, cool inflammation with a potato poultice, speed healing with cayenne pepper, and much more.