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Lt.Col_Robert_Maginnis_China_Russia
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34 views • August 17, 2019
LT. Col Robert Maginnis joins host Michael Vara for an explosive interview on China, Russia and so much more.
www.latenightinthemidlands.com and become a subscriber or donate to help the cause and keep this train rolling.
Michael Vara airs live weeknights from 9pm until 12am eastern.
www.latenightinthemidlands.com and become a subscriber or donate to help the cause and keep this train rolling.
Michael Vara airs live weeknights from 9pm until 12am eastern.
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