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HEX DUMP
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23 views • December 27, 2021
In this episode I demonstrate how to do a HEX Dump of a program that you have manually entered into your Altair, out to a .HEX file located on your PC.
I also show you how to load a HEX file from your PC into your Altair.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
I also show you how to load a HEX file from your PC into your Altair.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
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