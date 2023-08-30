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10 Million Kids Sold for Sex & Blackmail - Sound of Freedom Movie w/ Paul Hutchinson
Sarah Westall
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Paul Hutchinson, a Child Rescuer, Businessman and the Executive producer of the movie "Sound of Freedom" rejoins the program to have a deeper discussion about the child sex trafficking trade that is plaguing society. We also discuss how deep this issue is in families and communities. With 1 in 4 girls being raped before the age of 10 and 1 in 5 boys before the age of 18, we have a tragedy of mass proportions in this country. He discusses solutions to end the problem and to heal. You can learn more at https://liberatechildren.org/


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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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