Yemeni AFs released video of downed American MQ-9 Reaper drone. Each Reaper costs the US taxpayer $32 million

Ansar Allah shot down an American MQ-9 reconnaissance drone with a missile over the Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.
Yemeni armed forces release a video of another downed American MQ-9 "Reaper" drone. Each Reaper costs the US taxpayer $32 million and fewer than 400 have ever been made. It's said that this is the 12th that's been downed by Yemen.
You could say Yemenis don't fear the reaper! 🤣
(https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/FOID/Reading%20Room/Selected_Acquisition_Reports/FY_2018_SARS/19-F-1098_DOC_09_Air%20Force_MQ-9_Reaper_SAR_Dec_2018_REDACTED.pdf),