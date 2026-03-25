THIS WEEK ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Spring Break is over and we are back with one of the biggest weeks yet! 🔥





Recently a judge sided with the American Academy of Pediatrics against the new vaccine schedule and suspended the appointments of all 13 ACIP members appointed by Secretary Kennedy. We break down exactly what happened, what it means legally, and what it means for the future of the movement.





Then, Palantir CEO Alex Karp is sounding the alarm on AI, warning of incredible disruptions coming to technology and business that will affect every one of our lives. His own words: “These technologies are dangerous societally.”





Also, Del sits down in-studio with Dr. Patrick Porter, inventor of Brain Tap, who has a brand new book on resetting your nervous system and reclaiming mental clarity amidst the chaos of modern society. If you have been struggling to think clearly, you will not want to miss this conversation.





See you out on The HighWire!





📅March 26, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH