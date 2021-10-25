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EU Parliament Oct22nd Some Members Discuss How They Oppose The Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Agenda
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123 views • October 25, 2021
EU Parliament Oct22nd Some Members Discuss How They Oppose The Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Agenda
https://odysee.com/@ThePlandemic:d/MEPs-press-conference-on-the-abusive-use-of-Green-Certificate-European-Parliament:3
https://plandemic.co/2021/10/23/eu-parliament-oppose-vaccine-mandate-agenda/
Oct 22nd Members of the EU Parliament held a press conference today 22 Oct 2021, to express their opposition to the vaccine mandates and their concern over the loss of civil rights and freedom.
https://odysee.com/@ThePlandemic:d/MEPs-press-conference-on-the-abusive-use-of-Green-Certificate-European-Parliament:3
https://plandemic.co/2021/10/23/eu-parliament-oppose-vaccine-mandate-agenda/
Oct 22nd Members of the EU Parliament held a press conference today 22 Oct 2021, to express their opposition to the vaccine mandates and their concern over the loss of civil rights and freedom.
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