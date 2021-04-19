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#005 // BATTLE LINES DRAWN
Original Air Date: 29.MAR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#005 // BATTLE LINES DRAWN
Abraham Lincoln assumed an office no one wanted - half the American people knew it was a dangerous office likely to lead to derision and strife (maybe even murder) of the office holder, the other half of the voting public intended to murder the Northern office holder whoever it might be. Both sides knew a war was coming - but, neither side realized who was fomenting their hatred of one another - and leading them to slaughter!
POTUS attends a Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. POTUS signals a verbal assault on Pocahontas - and the ill gotten gains gathered by her cabal of co-conspirators. Evil is everywhere. Corruption is everywhere. The only way out of our current dilemma is to fight (in the INFORMATION WAR - not a physical war!).
Our Deep Dive segment examines the compromised Intelligence network (the Five Eyes family of nations) - and the UNCRACKABLE BLACKBERRIES (kek) these fellers distributed during the Winter Carnival (2015/2016) in Hyde Park, United Kingdom. We review the Strzok/Page texts in the same timeframe - and recognize a hidden code “llong” - which appears to be a misspelling - but, could also be a reference to Loretta Lynch being delayed until some then-forward-timeframe event is completed. Antonin Scalia would die just 2 months after this text message was sent - opening the door for Loretta Lynch to assume the Black Robes of Saturn.
The Blackberries are a completely different matter! My personal experience on this topic weighs in and sheds light in this dark topic.
#QBits
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