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X22 Report: [A]pril, MOAB, Events Are About To Unfold, No Deals, No Escape, Pain
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101 views • April 02, 2022
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https://www.survivethenews.com/newsletter - Join the conversation on Telegram @
https://tinyurl.com/TelegramSurviveTheNews45 -- Podcast by:
Learn How Nano Soma's DNA Blueprint Repair System & Shikimic Acid Could Be the Antidote for Those Who Have Been Vaccinated and for Spike Protein Shedding* visit: https://www.survivethenews.com/go/possiblevaxantidote/
"The United States of America, is on the verge of war… And It's Just Around The Corner [Knowing About This Coming Apocalypse Is The Key To Your Family's Survival And It’s Only Revealed In This Presentation]"
https://www.survivethenews.com/go/finalsurvivalplan/
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