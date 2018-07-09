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9/07/18 #FUHRERBOOK: FB/Congress, HRC's Sandb_rg, Internet ID, Prop_ganda, #BADACTORS
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109 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/07/18 Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) held sham hearings with Facebook's COO, Sheryl Sandberg, who was considered for 2 cabinet positions by Hillary Clinton, and Jack Dorcey, CEO of Twitter. Gulag refused to participate in the voluntary hearings about social media election tampering, "fake news" and "hate" speech. Real censorship and deplatforming of Americans on these platforms was NOT EVEN ADDRESSED. Of course, these players are all just working together to push the agenda forward for total online surveillance, a national internet ID mandate which will lead to the digital ID connecting all of our private affairs, including financial and medical records, in one completely monitored government ID, and social score system (see China).
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Sandberg spoke specifically about working with law enforcement and insisting of user-verification for FB accounts who have large audiences.
https://www.businessinsider.com/hillary-clinton-facebook-coo-sheryl-sandberg-cabinet-positions-2017-1
Meanwhile, this video took many attempts to publish. The recent way of hitching up the process is YT refuses to process YAFTV's uploaded videos. This is the first video this week that has finally been processed. I had to give up on Tuesday's video. This will only intensify and YAFTV will be moving to real.video within the next few weeks. I will continue to upload to YT while the transition is under way.
To see Alex Jones confront Marco Rubio outside the Congressional hearing on Wednesday:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/09/05/rubio-clashes-in-hall-with-infowars-alex-jones-warns-him-ill-take-care-myself.amp.html
To protest Rubio's complicity in internet/government censorship and to remind him of our 1st amendment right to free speech:
https://www.marcorubio.com
To let Mark Warner know how you feel about his attempts to repeal the 1st Amendment:
https://www.warner.senate.gov
Twitter: @MarkWarner
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! We will keep forging ahead despite the attempts to silence free speech by the Deep State Stazi. Your great comments, news links, encouragement, Prayer Wave participation and donations make this channel great!
For CRYPTO Donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/07/18 Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) held sham hearings with Facebook's COO, Sheryl Sandberg, who was considered for 2 cabinet positions by Hillary Clinton, and Jack Dorcey, CEO of Twitter. Gulag refused to participate in the voluntary hearings about social media election tampering, "fake news" and "hate" speech. Real censorship and deplatforming of Americans on these platforms was NOT EVEN ADDRESSED. Of course, these players are all just working together to push the agenda forward for total online surveillance, a national internet ID mandate which will lead to the digital ID connecting all of our private affairs, including financial and medical records, in one completely monitored government ID, and social score system (see China).
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Sandberg spoke specifically about working with law enforcement and insisting of user-verification for FB accounts who have large audiences.
https://www.businessinsider.com/hillary-clinton-facebook-coo-sheryl-sandberg-cabinet-positions-2017-1
Meanwhile, this video took many attempts to publish. The recent way of hitching up the process is YT refuses to process YAFTV's uploaded videos. This is the first video this week that has finally been processed. I had to give up on Tuesday's video. This will only intensify and YAFTV will be moving to real.video within the next few weeks. I will continue to upload to YT while the transition is under way.
To see Alex Jones confront Marco Rubio outside the Congressional hearing on Wednesday:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/09/05/rubio-clashes-in-hall-with-infowars-alex-jones-warns-him-ill-take-care-myself.amp.html
To protest Rubio's complicity in internet/government censorship and to remind him of our 1st amendment right to free speech:
https://www.marcorubio.com
To let Mark Warner know how you feel about his attempts to repeal the 1st Amendment:
https://www.warner.senate.gov
Twitter: @MarkWarner
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! We will keep forging ahead despite the attempts to silence free speech by the Deep State Stazi. Your great comments, news links, encouragement, Prayer Wave participation and donations make this channel great!
For CRYPTO Donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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