The Russian army is clearing out the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bogdanovka (DPR).





The fighting is taking place two kilometers from Chasy Yar. In this direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly try to transfer reserves, but the quality of personnel is falling every month. Ukrainian soldiers mobilized into territorial defense brigades often shoot at each other due to confusion in identification and lack of normal communication.





Some positions, as in the video, are increasingly being surrounded and destroyed by artillery and drop drones.