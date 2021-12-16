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69yr old pensioner thrown onto a bench and arrested like a violent criminal for posting anti lock-down stickers in England!
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133 views • December 16, 2021
From DailyLifeMedia
Wow this is elder abuse!! . . . I hope she sues . . . actions speak louder than my words, take a look and see.
Wow this is elder abuse!! . . . I hope she sues . . . actions speak louder than my words, take a look and see.
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