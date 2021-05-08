© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAN GIVES THE FAKE LYING MEDIA HELL I LOVE IT.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
250 views • May 08, 2021
Why did the reporter put a mask on for her live shot? Why is the cameraman not wearing a mask? They are complicit in murder and genocide. Don't let any of these sad assholes off the hook. If you are out and see this going on, call them out.
Source: Wil Paranormal VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Source: Wil Paranormal VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.