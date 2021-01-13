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Simon Parkes - UK Jan 13th 2021 Update, TRUMP Makes the WALL His Alamo
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2040 views • January 13, 2021
UK's Simon Parkes Be Patient, The Plan is in Play, The Results will be reviled in Due Time
Please Keep the Faith!
To see this and other info: https://t.me/FreedomAndTruth
Please Keep the Faith!
To see this and other info: https://t.me/FreedomAndTruth
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