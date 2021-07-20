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БЕЛОРУССИЯ. ОТКРЫТЫЕ ГОНЕНИЯ... Сергею Жуку дали реальный срок за отказ от личного кода
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2944 views • July 20, 2021
В результате многолетней борьбы против принятия паспорта республики Белорусь, гражданин Беларуси Сергей Иванович Жук приговорен к 2-м годам 6 мес. ограничения свободы с направлением в помещения открытого типа (химия).
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