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War Propaganda, Censorship and How DuckDuckGo Killed Itself with One Tweet
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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518 views • March 16, 2022
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The Manipulation of Time: https://youtu.be/Fc1zdLHc61k

The city of Kyiv is now a Movie set: https://twitter.com/LezLuthor/status/1501144699196817408?s=20&;t=pv4fxKy-fRjIsasSdkyA0Q

Elon Musk asked to ‘turn off’ Teslas in Russia as he makes superchargers free for people fleeing Ukraine: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/elon-musk-ukraine-russia-tesla-b2027067.html

Video: The General manager of BIS, the central bank of central banks, explains how your social credit system will influence your ability to use money under the coming Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) system: https://t.me/c/1264095585/22870

Canadian banks champion WEF-proposed Digital IDs: https://reclaimthenet.org/canadian-banks-champion-wef-proposed-digital-ids/

'We've never had this much interest': Firms in UAE deluged with requests from Russians to liquidate crypto: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/weve-never-had-this-much-interest-firms-in-uae-deluged-with-requests-from-russians-to-liquidate-crypto
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