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War Propaganda, Censorship and How DuckDuckGo Killed Itself with One Tweet
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518 views • March 16, 2022
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Anarchapulco Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Intro vid: War -Edwin Starr: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01-2pNCZiNk (remember to always include links to the intro vid in notes)
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Liberland River Cruise: https://anniversary.ll.land/
Free TCV summit in April! https://tcvworkshop.com/
The Manipulation of Time: https://youtu.be/Fc1zdLHc61k
The city of Kyiv is now a Movie set: https://twitter.com/LezLuthor/status/1501144699196817408?s=20&;t=pv4fxKy-fRjIsasSdkyA0Q
Elon Musk asked to ‘turn off’ Teslas in Russia as he makes superchargers free for people fleeing Ukraine: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/elon-musk-ukraine-russia-tesla-b2027067.html
Video: The General manager of BIS, the central bank of central banks, explains how your social credit system will influence your ability to use money under the coming Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) system: https://t.me/c/1264095585/22870
Canadian banks champion WEF-proposed Digital IDs: https://reclaimthenet.org/canadian-banks-champion-wef-proposed-digital-ids/
'We've never had this much interest': Firms in UAE deluged with requests from Russians to liquidate crypto: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/weve-never-had-this-much-interest-firms-in-uae-deluged-with-requests-from-russians-to-liquidate-crypto
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
Anarchapulco Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Intro vid: War -Edwin Starr: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01-2pNCZiNk (remember to always include links to the intro vid in notes)
Brave Browser TDV Link: dollarvigilante.com/brave
Liberland River Cruise: https://anniversary.ll.land/
Free TCV summit in April! https://tcvworkshop.com/
The Manipulation of Time: https://youtu.be/Fc1zdLHc61k
The city of Kyiv is now a Movie set: https://twitter.com/LezLuthor/status/1501144699196817408?s=20&;t=pv4fxKy-fRjIsasSdkyA0Q
Elon Musk asked to ‘turn off’ Teslas in Russia as he makes superchargers free for people fleeing Ukraine: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/elon-musk-ukraine-russia-tesla-b2027067.html
Video: The General manager of BIS, the central bank of central banks, explains how your social credit system will influence your ability to use money under the coming Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) system: https://t.me/c/1264095585/22870
Canadian banks champion WEF-proposed Digital IDs: https://reclaimthenet.org/canadian-banks-champion-wef-proposed-digital-ids/
'We've never had this much interest': Firms in UAE deluged with requests from Russians to liquidate crypto: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/weve-never-had-this-much-interest-firms-in-uae-deluged-with-requests-from-russians-to-liquidate-crypto
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