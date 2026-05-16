Israel's system that celebrates sexual torture as patriotism’ - Max Blumenthal clip

‘This is a system that celebrates sexual torture as patriotism’



US journalist Max Blumenthal exposes Netanyahu's attempt to silence reporting on Israeli torture.



💬 "There's video. Israeli soldiers at Sde Teiman anally raping a Palestinian with a baton. The soldier — Meir Shetrit — is a national folk hero. Riots broke out when they tried to put him on trial. He was exonerated. Sent back to his position", Blumenthal emphasized.

Cynthia... I posted again yesterday, the past Israeli videos when this horror happens - clip 1 - 3