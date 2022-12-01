"No More Fossil Fuels," Demands "Climate Justice" Leader at UN Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIK, EGYPT--It is time for the world to stop using fossil fuels because Pakistan has flooding and the global climate is changing, and billionaires should hand over their money to pay for the damage, said War on Want's Asad Rehman, who was helping to coordinate the "climate justice" protesters at the UN COP27 climate summit. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Rehman compared rich countries' economic development to burning down other people's houses. Fossil fuel lobbyists are responsible for stopping "progress" on climate, he added. Asked about coming blackouts across the West due to "green" policies this winter, Rehman suggested retrofitting homes and making more solar panels would fix the problem.





