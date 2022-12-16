Create New Account
The Overthrow of America, Brought to You By The FBI
The New American
Published a day ago |

A coup against a sitting president, lying to FISA courts, Attacking our capital while blaming others, censoring conservatives on social media and destroying the first amendment, helping election fraud and placing a false administration in the White House. All done by the FBI.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1. FoxNews.com - Gutfeld on the media's day of reckoning over collusion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95ECeTAW8gw&t=7s
2. FoxNews.com - FISA court publicly rips FBI over improper surveillance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIJ6j0Pe-3A

3. Glenn Greenwald - Ted Cruz on The FBI set up of Jan 6th https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1480954736006377482?s=20&t=ILICq5Wlf73DzEmsKiyc7A

4. FoxNews.com - Steve Hilton: The FBI must be held accountable for this social media censorship scandal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny2Eg5ErOsw


5. The Upstream - Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2GrVSsoVz4


