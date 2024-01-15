Create New Account
Who's Been A Bad, Bad Boy?
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
93 Subscribers
34 views
Published 21 hours ago

Has Vivek Ramaswamy (also known now in some circles as Ramaswampy) done his dash in his push to the White House? Upsetting our esteemed #45, it's not the smartest political move one could make, especially in 2024!

See what Laura has to say in her latest Tarot reading.

Video Source:

Laura's View & Tarot Too

This Video Source:

'Naughty, Naughty, Ramaswarmy'

Laura's View & Tarot Too on Youtube

Closing Theme Music:

'Sneaky Action' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View And Tarot or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce mon22:17

Keywords
politicsususaus politicssneaky politics

logo

