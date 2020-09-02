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Trump poll numbers rising as violence grips cities
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19 views • September 02, 2020
In the wake of raging violence across American cities, the public appears to be moving significantly toward President Trump and away from Joe Biden. OAN's Richard Pollock spoke to the president's top pollster who shared encouraging new polling data for about the race for the White House.
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