BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Qualitative Advantages of Parallel Economics Exposed Before It’s Trending! #MAHA #MadeInUSA
MJTank
MJTank
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
12 views • 24 hours ago

Parallel Economics in action right here. Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated? Like as if some CEO said their tech gets better and cheaper exponentially, annually- Then here we are 15 years later with basically the same crap BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE bulk, because market research proves a heavier object is perceived as more valuable, and will fetch a greater profit margin. Seen those tech expo’s, where people appear to have transparent, flexible cell-phone-looking devices? That might be coming, but in the mean time- I don’t pay more than $80 for a SMART phone and the current Android device, which has had a good 5+ years, is too targeted with SCAM LIKELY calls, recordings of sales people, incessant txt msgs about Newsom this and Trump that and Donate to help save kids meh. #Solution: Mini 3” SMART phone running Android 10.0, 5mp camera, dual SIM and micro-SD card slots, USB-C charger. Came with additional screen protector and skin to the mailbox for $50. https://www.banggood.com/custlink/GvmiqphVb0

There’s another thing or two I’m doing with the mini-phone and ISP to hopefully reduce said fake calls and fake txts and privacy infringements, but you’ll have to hear that #protip from a hacker. I’m more of a redneck with design training and work experience selling Mac’s and IT data replication/disaster recovery services, so regarding iOT phone tech, I entertain free advice from Like Whoa, John McAfee, Ed Snowden and the like. I dunno if I’ll go full-Snowden and snip the mic off, but it must be stated that these mini-phones are AWESOME and a GAME CHANGER for portable communication. Only downside and #Solution: I turn it sideways so the keyboard’s more like regular size. I’m affiliating with this mini-phone product cuz it’s sofa king cool and as usual I’m so far ahead of the trend people might not know I was an early adopter unless I made some video like this with a link to get the same one https://www.banggood.com/custlink/GvmiqphVb0

or the low-as-25-bucks version 3” mini phone https://www.banggood.com/custlink/GGKZzd4NG7

or the better 65 dollar version 3” mini phone https://www.banggood.com/custlink/Gm3Z2y0BNO

Also in this video, I go shopping #ParallelEconomy online for wellness-based domestic-sourced stuff that smashes the worn out name brand goy slop we’re all so accustomed to. Triple-wins for mindful consumers! Better intel leads to better decisions! Contact me via the email link on www.linktr.ee/mjtank108 and request an invite if you like what you see on my members-only access Made In USA shopping spree!

About the #DETOX ing and #healing- Black Earth Zeolite and kit sauna rooms with an FM/CD/AUX-IN sound system, that’s what I’ll vouch for so far from this website, linked to the “Black Earth Zeolite” link at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Looks like JASE Medical now offers Hydroxychloroquine. Use my code PESTCONTROL and $10 off your order. Linked at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
trendinghealingascensiondetox5ddisclosureproteingolden eratradlifeascendmadeinusaparallel economygoldeneramahaparallel economicsmini phonemini-phoneawake and aware
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy