Ark of the Covenant - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.81 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Mar 30, 2023





What is the Ark of the Covenant? When was it built and by whom? Why was it built and what was it used for? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC “unearths” the Ark and shares the reality and the connections between the Old Ark of the Covenant and the New Ark of the Covenant — Mary, the vessel that held the New Law. This week’s Living Divine Mercy segment highlights the “In His Hands” orphan outreach ministry, which provides shelter, education and other services for orphaned children around the world. It's an amazing story!





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 81: Ark of the Covenant





