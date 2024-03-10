Chad Wolf | Biden Not Taking Action on Illegal Aliens at Border in SOTU

Chad Wolf: Biden not taking action on border in SOTU was a 'missed opportunity'. Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf discusses Biden addressing the border crisis during the State of the Union, his walk-back of calling the UGA murder suspect an 'illegal' and the migrant surge in other border sectors.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.