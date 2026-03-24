Moment of hit on US & western contractors, & military said to be in this hotel in Erbil, Iraq

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A hotel in Erbil was struck again. Notably, many U.S. and Western contractors, along with military personnel who left Baghdad, are currently in Erbil. - DD Geopolitics
Adding:
Attack on a hotel in Erbil where American forces were said to be present. Targeting included a hotel owned by the Barzani family, which is used as a hideout for American forces in Erbil. Video and description at NAYA
Adding more: The American warplane is preventing Iraqis from sleeping
Intensive military air strikes in the skies of the capital, Baghdad, at low altitudes.