Who Killed Nirvana? (2 of 3)

The Cobain case uncovers corruption at every turn.
30 ongoing years of unanswered questions in Seattle.
On April 8, 2024 this was uploaded to YouTube and quickly removed by YouTube, claiming it violated their "self harm" policy somehow. This obstructs justice by shadow banning films that examine the Cobain case.
Since
YouTube promotes videos claiming Kurt Cobain committed suicide,
(knowing that over 60 people have committed suicide under the assumption
that Cobain did likewise) who are the ones promoting self harm?
THIS film is about a famous murder mystery. No one in the film is even remotely advocating self harm.
Who Killed the Rock Stars? II. "Who Killed Nirvana?"
BJG
