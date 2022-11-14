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Written and posted by Lucia on Sept.22/2022
For a copy of the written transcript, please follow this link, https://444prophecynews.com/shut-your-doors-my-hiding-place/. Thanks.
Link to 'TIME IS NO MORE' mentioned in this video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzHbSV90Ybo
Link to 'THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPOcfwdp0LM
Link to Julie Whedbee's Word shared partly in this video, https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/
Link to the Master's Voice document shared partly in this video, https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/11/shut-your-doors-september-10-2022/
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If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.