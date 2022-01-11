Why Do I Get Sick (for Dummies): Germ Theory Vs Terrain Theory

Why you get sick is a hotly debated subject, and I don’t think “terrain theory” and “germ theory” are mutually exclusive, though I think 90% of why you get sick, or don’t, is “terrain theory,” which I explain in today’s episode!





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.