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NSW Vaccinates 24,000 students
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170 views • August 17, 2021
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard says grade 12 students from the 8 impacted local government areas have a “golden opportunity” to get vaccinated at Qudos Bank Arena Vaccination Hub this week. Mr Hazzard said up to 24,000 students would be receiving the #Pfizer vaccine ahead of their HSC exams. #NSW #Australia
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