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[French Audio] Testimony of a father who refuses the health pass and forced inoculation
TheFrenchWalkingMan
TheFrenchWalkingMan
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230 views • July 21, 2021
juillet 2021/july 2021/julio de 2021 - France/France/Francia

[fr] Témoignage d'un père de famille qui refuse le pass sanitaire et l'inoculation forcée
[en] Testimony of a father who refuses the health pass and forced inoculation
[es] Testimonio de un padre que rechaza el pase sanitario y la inoculación forzada

========================================================

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fatherfamilyforced inoculationcovidhealth passhuman experiment
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