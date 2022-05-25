Dr. David Martin: Monkeypox and Other Future Global Plandemics

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Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out! Dr. David Martin explains how to put an end to their monkey business.
Prosecute Now: http://prosecutenow.com/
Full hour long interview of Dr. David Martin by Seth Holehouse: https://odysee.com/@ManInAmerica:6/monkeypox-was-covid-just-a-test-run-(dr.:8
Seth Holehouse's "Man in America": https://maninamerica.com/