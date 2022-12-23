In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec 22, 2022





Chief Jarome Bell fills in for Teddy and discuses the severe crisis at our southern border with Christie Hutcherson, Founder and CEO of Women Fighting For America. Christie just got back from the border and shares MUST SEE video footage from her trip.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





SPONSORS:

If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!





CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21x6lg-border-crisis-with-christie-hutcherson.html



