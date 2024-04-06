Biosurveillance & communication dual use system

(Source) https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/biosurv:3
.
Please feel emboldened to express your creative and adaptive communication suggestion in the comments. BioSurveillance & communication tool/dual use-weapon? Thank you to all of you in the chat which I couldn't see for the first half; and I will bb with the project maven video remainder. /~s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsShZNHmpGE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU
omnet wban
.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks
.
https://rumble.com/v3zuifj-national-nano-institute-retrospective-video-creating-a-national-initiative-.html
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
.
https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/
public health surveillance systems
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/CORONA%3A-A-Coordinate-and-Routing-system-for-Tsioliaridou-Liaskos/1c6936f4a32d53d76eb3689c5754742f8df26a52/figure/4
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/High-level-architecture_fig1_348294446
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Electronic-integrated-disease-surveillance-system-Wahl-Burdakov/a998b061416d9bf61f47b602ae5b8108d3f9d62e
wban blockchain
.
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Typical-Electronic-Integrated-Disease-Surveillance-System-architecture_fig1_234159838
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://nextgeninvent.com/blogs/the-future-of-precision-medicine/
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/a-molecular-communication-system-model-for-particulate-drug-delivery-systems/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.