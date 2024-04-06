Create New Account
Biosurveillance & communication dual use system
(Source) https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/biosurv:3

Please feel emboldened to express your creative and adaptive communication suggestion in the comments. BioSurveillance & communication tool/dual use-weapon? Thank you to all of you in the chat which I couldn't see for the first half; and I will bb with the project maven video remainder. /~s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsShZNHmpGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU

omnet wban

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks

https://rumble.com/v3zuifj-national-nano-institute-retrospective-video-creating-a-national-initiative-.html

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

public health surveillance systems

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/CORONA%3A-A-Coordinate-and-Routing-system-for-Tsioliaridou-Liaskos/1c6936f4a32d53d76eb3689c5754742f8df26a52/figure/4

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/High-level-architecture_fig1_348294446

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Electronic-integrated-disease-surveillance-system-Wahl-Burdakov/a998b061416d9bf61f47b602ae5b8108d3f9d62e

wban blockchain

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Typical-Electronic-Integrated-Disease-Surveillance-System-architecture_fig1_234159838

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://nextgeninvent.com/blogs/the-future-of-precision-medicine/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

https://www.embs.org/

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/a-molecular-communication-system-model-for-particulate-drug-delivery-systems/

Keywords
jabcovidmrnaiobiobnt

