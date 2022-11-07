California Is Now Castrating Children From All 50 States [MIRROR]

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California law SB-107 allows access to destructive transgender surgeries for all American children without parental consent.
[CREDIT]
🔴 Greg Reese Report @c-659545 🔴
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=636273483f5060081609c327
■ https://reesereport.com/
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https://cabal.truthparadigm.tv
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