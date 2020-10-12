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PEOPLE WILL GO MAD OR INSANE IN LAST DAYS PROPHECY ENGLISH.SPANISH
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35 views • October 12, 2020
Dt 28:34-35
34 So that you shall be driven mad by the sights which your eyes shall see.
35 The Lord will smite you on the knees and on the legs with a sore boil that cannot be healed, from the sole of your foot to the top of your head.
AMP
34 So that you shall be driven mad by the sights which your eyes shall see.
35 The Lord will smite you on the knees and on the legs with a sore boil that cannot be healed, from the sole of your foot to the top of your head.
AMP
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