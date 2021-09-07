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INVITE JOIN US LIVE AS WE RECORD TONIGHTS SHOW.
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0 view • September 07, 2021
Here is the meeting number and pass code. We will start recording around 9:30 pm EST/6:30 PST tonight. You can listen or you can join in the conversation. We want the voice of We the People to be heard. Please start logging into the show about 9:!0pm EST/6:10 PST so you are on before the show starts.
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