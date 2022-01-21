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Doctor in Australia cries crocodile tears on mainstream news.
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431 views • January 21, 2022
Dr Wilson Chin, of https://medcentres.com.au/pacific-pines/ on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia, is upset.
He's upset because of 'malicious', online 'trolls' giving him a hard time about murdering children. Feel a bit hard by there Dr Chin...poor fellow. Here's the story....
https://fb.watch/aFMH_V5MeF/
Two young girls fainted and began convulsing immediately after taking the experimental covid poison....'Do something Dr Chin', cried one of the nurses.
Oh don't worry Dr Chin says, 'It's just a regular episode, the same as a grown man would have'
I don't know how these psychopathic dealers in death sleep at night folks, I really don't.
Here's Dr Chinny Chin Chin's details, perhaps drop him a line or give him a call....
07-55968400 [email protected]
And here's the neighbouring mistaken indentity clinic's deets too, cause just because they are not jabbing little kids, they're still doing it to everyone else and murder is murder, no matter the age.
Pacific Pines Medical Centre 07 - 55298655 pachealth.com.au
Here's the Qld Health Ombudsman's deets, it might not do anything but they have to investigate every complaint, it'll tie their resources up for awhile if people complain en masse.
The Office of the Health Ombudsman
PO Box 13281 George Street
Brisbane QLD 4003
Call: 133 OHO (133 646)
Web: www.oho.qld.gov.au
Email: [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
He's upset because of 'malicious', online 'trolls' giving him a hard time about murdering children. Feel a bit hard by there Dr Chin...poor fellow. Here's the story....
https://fb.watch/aFMH_V5MeF/
Two young girls fainted and began convulsing immediately after taking the experimental covid poison....'Do something Dr Chin', cried one of the nurses.
Oh don't worry Dr Chin says, 'It's just a regular episode, the same as a grown man would have'
I don't know how these psychopathic dealers in death sleep at night folks, I really don't.
Here's Dr Chinny Chin Chin's details, perhaps drop him a line or give him a call....
07-55968400 [email protected]
And here's the neighbouring mistaken indentity clinic's deets too, cause just because they are not jabbing little kids, they're still doing it to everyone else and murder is murder, no matter the age.
Pacific Pines Medical Centre 07 - 55298655 pachealth.com.au
Here's the Qld Health Ombudsman's deets, it might not do anything but they have to investigate every complaint, it'll tie their resources up for awhile if people complain en masse.
The Office of the Health Ombudsman
PO Box 13281 George Street
Brisbane QLD 4003
Call: 133 OHO (133 646)
Web: www.oho.qld.gov.au
Email: [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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