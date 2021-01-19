Freedom Airway - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39630
Professor Delores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch.
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