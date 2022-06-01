RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 1, 2022________________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -_________________Telegram.https://t.me/belladankaRestored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 1 June 2022Compiled Wed. 1 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”“The Storm is Upon Us”Expect Martial Law to soon be enforced in order to handle fast-upcoming planned riots in over 400 locations across the US, a food chain collapse, fuel and goods shortages, triggering of tectonic weapons, Weather Warfare, Internet cables cut, banning of Free Speech, mass illegal immigration, deranged Transsexual Doctrine, Electoral Fraud, Inflation, Economic mayhem and a fake Alien Invasion.“Come and See”April 17, 2022- #4831 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)God honors even small acts of faith. He has marvelous things to show us. He simply wants us to set aside our biases, open our heart, demonstrate some trust and take a step of faith in His direction.“Battle Hymn of the Republic”Battle Hymn of the Republic (thetabernaclechoir.org)Judy Note: To all Anons, Light Warriors and Digital Soldiers: It’s been quite the ride, hasn’t it? Soon our “When?” will turn into “Wow!” If June is the month of The Alliance Military Manifestation, then July will be the month of tremendous Revelation, August the month of our Vindication and September the beginning of Recovery and Restoration. As Q has often declared,” Buckle Up Buttercups.” I add, “You ain’t seen nothing yet!” God Save Our Children. …Coach JerryTo repeat: June: Alliance Military Manifestation; July: Revelation; August: Vindication; September: Recovery and Restoration.Should we be prepping for some kind of Power Grid shutdown? No. Reports of Power Grid Attacks (6 mo prep) should be disregarded. While attacks will occur, we are safeguarded by a ‘Black Eye.’…QPrepare for food shortages that would be continuing across the globe – caused by the Globalists. Just within the past week at least 16 major food producing plants in the US have been destroyed by fire.Judy Reminder on the Global Currency Reset: No one, and I mean Absolutely No One knows the exact time and date that the Global Currency Reset would be finalized, with codes entered for notification of Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) to set redemption/ exchange appointments. That deadline would be decided out of calculations of the Military Quantum Computer and based upon concerns for safety of The People. Trust the Plan.The gold-backed Chinese Yuan has replaced the fiat US Dollar as the world’s reserve currency.On Thurs. 11 May the Global Currency Reset was activated according to Q and Trump.A few days later the King Pin of the GCR – the Iraqi Dinar – was removed from an International Sanction’s List, and Iraq was told they could revalue their Dinar at any time.On Fri. 20 May the GCR Tokens were issued, with certain qualifying banks given liquidity in the new financial system, according to Charlie Ward, head of the GCR Redemption Committee.On Mon. 30 May the Sovereign Gold Bonds went live.Global Currency Reset Funds would be available to the General Public somewhere around the beginning of June according to Charlie Ward, head of the GCR Redemption Committee.Tues. evening 31 May MarkZ: “I am still hearing from the banks that tomorrow Wed. 1 June is still the go date.Tues. 31 May 2022 The Big Call, Bruce: Thebigcall.net 667-770-1866 pin123456#:On Sat. 28 May Bankers had conference call with Redemption Centers that pinpointed Wed. 1 June to start.All currencies of the world needed to be gold/asset-backed by 9 am EST Wed. 1 June.