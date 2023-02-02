Praises to the Poor but WOE to the Rich!

Looking at his disciples, he said:





“Blessed are you who are poor,

for yours is the kingdom of God.

21 Blessed are you who hunger now,

for you will be satisfied.

Blessed are you who weep now,

for you will laugh.

22 Blessed are you when people hate you,

when they exclude you and insult you

and reject your name as evil,

because of the Son of Man.





23 “Rejoice in that day and leap for joy, because great is your reward in heaven. For that is how their ancestors treated the prophets.





24 “But woe to you who are rich,

for you have already received your comfort.

Luke 6:20-24

