Welcome To Proverbs Club.Watch Your Mouth, Curser.

Proverbs 4:24 (NIV).

24) Keep your mouth free of perversity;

keep corrupt talk far from your lips.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Cussing and cursing must not be uttered by the Godly.

Be soft-spoken, with civility.

