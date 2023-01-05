Welcome To Proverbs Club.Watch Your Mouth, Curser.
Proverbs 4:24 (NIV).
24) Keep your mouth free of perversity;
keep corrupt talk far from your lips.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Cussing and cursing must not be uttered by the Godly.
Be soft-spoken, with civility.
https://pc1.tiny.us/j3mtrur6
#keep #your #mouth #free #perversity #corrupt #talk #far #lips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.