Florida Is Going to Study the Sudden Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination

Summary：Dr. Joseph Ladapo, surgeon general of Florida, announced that they are initiating a program to studying the sudden death after receiving the Coivd-19 vaccines. Current researchers didn’t look at these people died at home suddenly within a few weeks of Covid-19 vaccination. But Florida will do the research on those incidents.
