ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 6/13/22 • EXCLUSIVE: Experts Raise Alarm Over Surge of Blood Clot Anomalies During LIVE Microscopy Analysis

EXCLUSIVE: EXPERTS RAISE ALARM OVER SURGE OF “BLOOD CLOT” ANOMALIES DURING LIVE MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS

Guest host Mike Adams is joined by multiple medical experts including Dr. Jane Ruby to deliver vital & startling revelations in REAL-TIME to keep Americans informed in these volatile times!

Watch & share this groundbreaking edition of The Alex Jones Show that is also loaded with breaking news on politicians’ latest moves to push gun-grabbing laws, what globalists are planning to do with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and how Americans should prepare for the coming global food crisis. Do not miss this!

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