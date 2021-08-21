ARE THERE LIMITS TO GROWTH? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
51905 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/limitstogrowth/
Be afraid! Be very afraid! A “startling” “new” “scientific” report that “totally confirms” all of The Club of Rome’s fearmongering over The Limits to Growth! . . . But does it really confirm what it’s reported to confirm? And what are the limits to growth, anyway? Join James for the longest and most in-depth edition of Questions For Corbett yet as he does a deeeeeeep dive on The Club of Rome’s infamous reports, its celebrated “vindication,” the truth about overpopulation, and the future of life on earth.